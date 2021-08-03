Advertisement

Work underway on $198M runway project at Offutt air base

A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, after authorities discovered a suspicious package in a vehicle during a routine inspection. (Photo courtesy of Offutt AFB)(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 8-foot bulge near the north end of Offutt Air Force Base’s single runway will disappear during a $198 million reconstruction project that is the most extensive in its history.  

The Omaha World-Herald reports that for the past five months construction equipment has been swarming over Offutt’s 2-mile runway, chewing it to bits and depositing it into giant piles of rubble.

Much of that concrete will eventually be recycled, mixed with other fill, and compacted to form a base for the new runway. The runway had deteriorated so badly by 2015 that it was ranked as the worst of any at the 17 bases operated by the Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

