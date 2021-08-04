Advertisement

Federal courts in Nebraska will require masks

((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Effective tomorrow, federal courts in Nebraska will require masks because the CDC has determined “community transmission is substantial or high.”

According to the policy order, “All persons in a federal courthouse in Nebraska, including fully vaccinated persons, shall wear a face-covering in public spaces in the courthouse when community transmission is substantial or high based on the CDC COVID Data Tracker

Read the policy order

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
The outside of Pals Brewery Company
Accepting resignation
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 8-4-2021
Hazy skies....Chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday
Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine