Hazy skies....Chance for scattered t’storms Wednesday

By John Walsh
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- Another plume of wildfire smoke will come out of the Northern Rockies, drifting over Western Nebraska on Wednesday. Mostly, the result will be hazy sunshine and some reduced visibility. By and large air quality shouldn’t be affected, but its possible some smoke could mix to the surface moderately impacting air quality in some areasm but only those folks most sensitive will notice.

A surface trough and an upper level disturbance may bring some scattered or isolated thunderstorms to the region during the afternoon and evening. Preci[itation may develop in the Southern Panhandle early afternoon, but by evening storms could dot areas from Northern Nebrasks to the southwest part of the state. Afternoon highs will be seasonably mild with highs in the 80s.

Hot weather will build back into the region late in the week and into the weekend. Thursday’s highs will rebound back into the low to mid 90s, but Friday will lend itself to a little sizzle as thermometers climg into the upper 90s with a some 100 degree temps attainable. Friday night into Saturday a weak trough will bring some isolated thunderstorms to the area. Saturday’s highs will cool back into the lower 90s but the heat quickly resumes Sunday into early next week as highs soar into the high 90s. The positive will be that the air will likely be drier, so will ‘feel’ close to actual temperatures and won’t seem so muggy.

