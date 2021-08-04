Helping our neighbors with fundraiser and 61st home in North Platte
Habitat for Humanity, North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Habitat for Humanity of North Platte has impacted over 60 families here in town and they plan to keep on doing that.
The North Platte area Habitat for Humanity group is hard at work building their sixty-first home. President of the local Habitat for Humanity tells News 2 that building homes for residents makes a great impact on the community.
Habitat for Humanity is running a fundraiser to raise funds amid the soaring prices of lumber and other materials.
The fundraiser has an incentive with it too. There will be drawings for prizes throughout the month. The fundraiser last through August 31.
For more information for Habitat for Humanity and to donate for this cause, visit their website.
