Helping our neighbors with fundraiser and 61st home in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Habitat for Humanity of North Platte has impacted over 60 families here in town and they plan to keep on doing that.

The North Platte area Habitat for Humanity group is hard at work building their sixty-first home. President of the local Habitat for Humanity tells News 2 that building homes for residents makes a great impact on the community.

“It’s a fellowship out here. It’s amazing. We have one gal here that has the house right behind me, and she’s here helping. She loves doing it. It’s a neighbor to neighbor type of thing, and it rubs off on you and it spreads like wildfire.”

Habitat for Humanity is running a fundraiser to raise funds amid the soaring prices of lumber and other materials.

“5 at 5 is kind of a fun way to raise money for Habitat. Costs for construction have risen so high recently with lumber and the OSB and everything that we need to build these houses.”

Volunteers at work with Habitat for Humanity (Andre Brooks)

The fundraiser has an incentive with it too. There will be drawings for prizes throughout the month. The fundraiser last through August 31.

For more information for Habitat for Humanity and to donate for this cause, visit their website.

