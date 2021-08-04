Advertisement

Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage

Vandalism destroys property
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Few details are known about the damage caused at North Platte’s Indian Meadows Golf Course. Damage was found with golf carts, and the golf course itself. People are asked to contact the North Platte Police Department or Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department with any information about the vandalism.

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows destruction
News 2 is being told estimates of damage to the carts and course could reach as high as $50,000.

