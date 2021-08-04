More than 50% of Nebraskans fully vaccinated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released its weekly COVID-19 data update Wednesday, and for the first time, more than 50 percent of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.

The number of people in the hospital in Nebraska for COVID-19 has more than tripled since June. There are now 158 people hospitalized compared to the low point of 42 in June.

The state is now averaging about 282 new COVID-19 cases per day compared to an average of about 200 new cases per day last week.

RELATED: Doctor calls for state COVID-19 dashboard to come back

Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Testing

229,824 Cases (+1,976 from prior week)

3,166,356 Tests (+30,603 from prior week)

158 Active Hospitalizations (+33 from prior week)

2,285 Deaths (+0 from prior week)

7.8% Percent of Tests Positive on Tests July 25-31, 2021 (+1.6% from prior week)

Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccinations

1,930,535 Total Administrations (+22,959 from prior week)

92.7% Allocated Doses Administered (1.1% from prior week

50.3% of Nebraska Citizens Fully Vaccinated (+.4% from prior week)

4.4% of Nebraska Citizens Partially Vaccinated (+.4% from prior week)

Variants of Concern

2,465 variants of concern (VOC) identified among Nebraska residents (+116 from prior week)

1,698 B117 (formerly “UK”/Alpha)

519 B1.617 (formerly “India/Delta”)

119 B1.429/427 (formerly “California”/Epsilon)

68 P1 (formerly “Brazil”/Gamma)

37 B1.526 (formerly “New York”/Iota)

21 B1.351 (formerly “South Africa”/Beta)

3 C37 (formerly “South America”/Lambda)

READ MORE: State COVID-19 Dashboard concludes as emergency ends

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.