Mosquitos test positive for West Nile in Nebraska, none in WCDHD yet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first human case of West Nile virus for the 2021 season has been found in the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department area (Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton Counties). The person who tested positive was not hospitalized, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“So far here in Nebraska, there have been positive pools of West Nile mosquitoes identified in the Panhandle, and Eastern Nebraska. We haven’t trapped any mosquitoes in our area (WCDHD) yet.”

West Nile virus is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. with Nebraska having one of the highest rates of disease in the country. Last year, DHHS detected West Nile in 21 mosquito samples and reported 15 human cases (10 hospitalized) and one death. It has been detected every year in the state since 2002 with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported to date.

Livingston reminds people that August and September are the peak months for mosquitoes. She advises people to wear protective clothing, spray bug spray, and pour out any standing water around their house.

For more information about West Nile, visit the West Central District Health Department’s website.

