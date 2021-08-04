West Nile Virus Update

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, but so far experts say it seems to be more common in the eastern panhandle of Nebraska.

“So far here in Nebraska, there have been positive pools of West Nile mosquitoes identified in the Panhandle, and Eastern Nebraska. We haven’t trapped any mosquitoes in our area (WCDHD) yet.”

Livingston reminds people that August and September are the peak months for mosquitoes. She advises people to wear protective clothing, spray bug spray, and pour out any standing water around their house.

For more information about West Nile, visit the West Central District Health Department’s website.

