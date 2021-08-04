West Nile Virus Update
West Central District Health Department
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, but so far experts say it seems to be more common in the eastern panhandle of Nebraska.
Livingston reminds people that August and September are the peak months for mosquitoes. She advises people to wear protective clothing, spray bug spray, and pour out any standing water around their house.
For more information about West Nile, visit the West Central District Health Department’s website.
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.