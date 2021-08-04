Advertisement

West Nile Virus Update

West Central District Health Department
Lake Maloney in North Platte
Lake Maloney in North Platte(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, but so far experts say it seems to be more common in the eastern panhandle of Nebraska.

Livingston reminds people that August and September are the peak months for mosquitoes. She advises people to wear protective clothing, spray bug spray, and pour out any standing water around their house.

For more information about West Nile, visit the West Central District Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
The outside of Pals Brewery Company
Accepting resignation
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

Volunteers at work with Habitat for Humanity
Helping our neighbors with fundraiser and 61st home in North Platte
Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
OPD: No foul play suspected as authorities continue search for missing 7-year-old
COVID-19 vaccine
More than 50% of Nebraskans fully vaccinated
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 8-4-2021
Hazy skies....Chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday