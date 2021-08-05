Advertisement

Affordable housing concerns, eviction moratorium extended

A doorknob of an apartment community in North Platte.
(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a federal eviction moratorium was allowed to lapse last weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium Tuesday on evictions that would last until Oct. 3. The eviction moratorium protects tenants who cannot pay their bills due to COVID-related issues.

EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?

On August 6, Nebraska lawmakers will discuss a legislative resolution regarding affordable housing throughout the state. LR 131 is an interim study presented by Senator Matt Hansen. The study will be examining the lack of affordable housing, identifying barriers, and exploring solutions to increase affordable housing options throughout the state.

According to the 2019 Blueprint Nebraska report, Nebraska’s economic development decreased because of the lack of affordable housing units. The report also stated there is a goal of building an additional 30,000 - 50,000 units in the upcoming years.

Affordable housing cannot be defined by one singular entity; various factors include community size, job market, etc. Lawmakers will be reviewing current resources and additional funding to increase affordable housing options in various communities.

