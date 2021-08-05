Authorities continue search for missing 7-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities continued the search for 7-year-old Avi Gurung on Thursday at N.P. Dodge Park.

The boy, missing since Tuesday evening, was last seen in a cove near the edge of the Missouri River near his family’s large gathering. The family was tending to two other children when Avi went missing.

He’s described as an Asian boy 3 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 48 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a design on the front of it, red shorts, and a blue jacket. There may also be a language barrier, though Bonacci said the boy does speak a little bit of English.

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021. Omaha Police said the photo on the left was taken Tuesday. (Omaha Police Department)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had a boat in the Missouri River on Thursday morning while police used drones to areas along the river banks. Council Bluffs Fire Department also brought in sonar to help with the search.

“What we’re going to do today is we are going to use our sonar to do sight imaging,” said CBFD Capt. Jack Gangwish. “Sight-imaging seems to be what we use to have our best luck with locating any kind of structure or anything down in the water that might stick out that we want to take a chance to look at. We take our time, and do what we can to help with going certain speeds and trying to find and pick out objects that may be valuable as a target we want to look at.”

The family was not seen at the park Thursday, but police said they are cooperating with search efforts.

Officers also closed off the trail access to the park around noon Wednesday as Council Bluffs and Eppley fire departments as well as DCSO personnel were searching the river, including areas further downstream.

