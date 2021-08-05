Friday Forecast: Sunny and hot finish to the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some later summer heat is expected to headline the forecast over the coming days with some scattered rain chances over the course of the next week. Any rain chances we do see though are expected to be rather isolated with generally dry weather over the course of the next week.

Into Thursday evening, we’ll keep a small chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms in the forecast, otherwise we should see mostly clear skies with more areas of haze through Thursday night. Overnight and into the day on Friday, skies should continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with dry weather for western Nebraska. Into the day on Friday mostly to perhaps at times partly sunny skies are expected through the day with more areas of hazy sunshine. Into Friday evening we’ll watch out for another small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to move in from the west. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across northwestern Nebraska into Friday evening, so an isolated severe storm or two can’t be ruled out in those areas.

Saturday may hold a better chance for some severe weather as an upper level trough and surface low pressure system swing through the state, though the best chances will likely stay across the eastern half of the state where a marginal and slight risk for severe weather are in place. Eastern portions of the viewing area could see an isolated strong storm or two into Saturday afternoon and evening.

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for a seasonal night tonight with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s by early Friday morning.

By the afternoon, look for a hot and somewhat breezy day. Temperatures will reach the 90s to lower 100s in the afternoon with south winds at 10 to 20 MPH with some wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible at times. We’ll need to watch out for some enhanced fire danger on Thursday afternoon with the dry and breezy conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in place through the afternoon and evening hours as any fire that potentially starts could spread quickly.

The extended forecast will be highlighted by more hot weather through this weekend, though temperatures will be a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday and into early next week we should see those temperatures back to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Temperatures will then slowly trend a bit cooler through the rest of the week next week. Mainly dry weather is expected over the next week with some small chances for moisture tonight, Tuesday evening, and again on Wednesday of next week.

