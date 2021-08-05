Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After Garth Brooks announced this week that he was reassessing his stadium tour, many Nebraskans started wondering what that would mean for his tour stop in Lincoln.

Currently the concert at Memorial Stadium is still on the schedule for August 14. However, the University of Nebraska says the situation will “remain fluid leading up to Saturday’s concert and will make and communicate any necessary adjustments.”

Thursday, The University of Nebraska sent a message to ticket holders letting them know they are in communication with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

As of Thursday there are no active COVID-19 directed health measures on the UNL Campus or in the City of Lincoln. That’s even with the Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increase from low-yellow to mid-yellow.

However, the University of Nebraska Athletic Department is strongly recommending unvaccinated attendees wear a face covering and simply encouraging vaccinated concert goers to wear one.

There will be limited hand sanitation stations in the venue so fans are recommended to bring their own mini bottles of sanitizer.

The full letter is below:

Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln continue to be in regular communication with the Lincoln, Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), and has partnered with LLCHD since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athletic Department has leaned on the LLCHD, University leaders and the Big Ten Conference office for guidance, and health and safety protocols while hosting events during the pandemic. Like many organizations in Lincoln and the state of Nebraska, Nebraska Athletics has remained fluid and adjusted when necessary to promote the health and safety of our staff, student-athletes and the many fans who visit our facilities and attend our home events. As of today, there are no active COVID-19 directed health measures on the UNL Campus or in the City of Lincoln. However, the University of Nebraska Athletic Department continues to work with our partners to advise individuals on best practices and safety precautions in order to continue to combat COVID-19 and emerging variants. These practices are consistent with current directives from University leadership and LLCHD health professionals. Below are some bullet points to help guide you to a safe and healthy experience during the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert at Memorial Stadium on August 14.

All individuals are encouraged to seek out the guidance of their health professionals regarding the benefits of vaccination.

Unvaccinated concert attendees are strongly recommended to wear an appropriate facial covering (covering the nose and mouth) while on campus and inside Memorial Stadium.

Vaccinated concert attendees are encouraged to wear an appropriate facial covering (covering the nose and mouth) while on campus and inside Memorial Stadium.

Continue to practice healthy habits: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Nebraska Athletics will have limited hand sanitation stations within the venue and recommend fans bring their own hand sanitation mini bottles to use as appropriate throughout the event. High touch areas will be cleaned frequently, and event workers will promote necessary health and safety guidance. As stated previously, we will remain fluid leading up to Saturday’s concert and will make and communicate any necessary adjustments to promote a safe, healthy and enjoyable experience during the Garth Brooks concert. GBR!

