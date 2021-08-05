Advertisement

Greenscapes contest highlighting best yards in North Platte

Greenscapes Competition
A sign and flowers at the North Platte Community Garden.
A sign and flowers at the North Platte Community Garden.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful (KNPLCB) is partnering with the North Platte Bulletin to promote beautiful yards in our community. The Greenscapes contest highlights individuals and/or businesses throughout the four wards who are dedicated to keeping their yards in good condition.

“Our community members make our community beautiful,” said Mona Anderson KNPLCB Executive Director. “Our organization could work all year round and barely make a dent. This competition rewards people who are making an effort to beautify the community.”

The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. Entries will be judged the first weekend in September. Judges will be looking at curb appeal, balance and color, creativity, sustainability and maintenance.

To nominate someone or one’s own home: submit the name of the owner, address, a brief description of the yard, a photo (if possible), and any directions to help locate the property.

Send in the nominations one of these ways:

Prize money will be awarded to the top winners. Color photos of the homes and businesses will be published in the Bulletin. Winners will be selected in each of North Platte’s 4 city wards as well as one business, within Lincoln County.

“It is our community members, who take the extra measures, that make our community more attractive,” said Anderson. “It helps to bring people into our community and gives people pride of where they are from.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a...
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body
Lake Maloney in North Platte
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile in Nebraska, none in WCDHD yet

Latest News

Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
Low 90s stetch farther east onto the Sandhills.
Turning the corner to hotter days...