Greenscapes contest highlighting best yards in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful (KNPLCB) is partnering with the North Platte Bulletin to promote beautiful yards in our community. The Greenscapes contest highlights individuals and/or businesses throughout the four wards who are dedicated to keeping their yards in good condition.

“Our community members make our community beautiful,” said Mona Anderson KNPLCB Executive Director. “Our organization could work all year round and barely make a dent. This competition rewards people who are making an effort to beautify the community.”

The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. Entries will be judged the first weekend in September. Judges will be looking at curb appeal, balance and color, creativity, sustainability and maintenance.

To nominate someone or one’s own home: submit the name of the owner, address, a brief description of the yard, a photo (if possible), and any directions to help locate the property.

Send in the nominations one of these ways:

Prize money will be awarded to the top winners. Color photos of the homes and businesses will be published in the Bulletin. Winners will be selected in each of North Platte’s 4 city wards as well as one business, within Lincoln County.

“It is our community members, who take the extra measures, that make our community more attractive,” said Anderson. “It helps to bring people into our community and gives people pride of where they are from.”

