Turning the corner to hotter days...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSLBUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Temperatures will climb back into the 90s on Thursday as a surface trough of low pressure continues to reside across Eastern Nebraska. Mainly quiet weather should reside over Western Nebraska with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms north and east of the viewing area. Mostly sunny skies are expected as temperatures hit the low 90s in the Sandhills and Southwest, warming to the mid to upper 90s in the Northwest Panhandle.

Temp jump into the lower 90s, Thursday but it will get hotter by the end of the week. (KNOP)

Low 90s stetch farther east onto the Sandhills. (KNOP)

Hot weather returns on Friday with mid and upper 90s and perhaps a couple of 100 degree readings expanding into the Sandhills. It will be dry during the day but Friday night late an upper level wave could ignite a few isolated thunderstorms.

Noticeably hotter but humidity should stay low. (KNOP)

A second wave could trigger some isolated storms again on Saturday as temperatures cool into the low 90s. But the heat returns on Sunday and Monday with temps climbing back into the upper 90s.

