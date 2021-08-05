Advertisement

Turning the corner to hotter days...

By John Walsh
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSLBUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Temperatures will climb back into the 90s on Thursday as a surface trough of low pressure continues to reside across Eastern Nebraska. Mainly quiet weather should reside over Western Nebraska with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms north and east of the viewing area. Mostly sunny skies are expected as temperatures hit the low 90s in the Sandhills and Southwest, warming to the mid to upper 90s in the Northwest Panhandle.

Temp jump into the lower 90s, Thursday but it will get hotter by the end of the week.
Temp jump into the lower 90s, Thursday but it will get hotter by the end of the week.(KNOP)
Low 90s stetch farther east onto the Sandhills.
Low 90s stetch farther east onto the Sandhills.(KNOP)

Hot weather returns on Friday with mid and upper 90s and perhaps a couple of 100 degree readings expanding into the Sandhills. It will be dry during the day but Friday night late an upper level wave could ignite a few isolated thunderstorms.

Noticeably hotter but humidity should stay low.
Noticeably hotter but humidity should stay low.(KNOP)

A second wave could trigger some isolated storms again on Saturday as temperatures cool into the low 90s. But the heat returns on Sunday and Monday with temps climbing back into the upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
Three universities in Nebraska requiring COVID-19 vaccine
The outside of Pals Brewery Company
Accepting resignation
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

But chances will be fleeting as the heat returns.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 8-4-2021
Hazy skies....Chance for scattered t-storms Wednesday
Fuel for a few spotty afternoon/evening Thunderstorms.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
Temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across western Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon.
More hazy, hot weather into Tuesday