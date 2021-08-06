Advertisement

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday that its call for a nationwide mask mandate for its warehouse workers was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S., and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Amazon has been requiring only warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks.

Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said last week that rising coronavirus infections linked to the delta variant are pushing the company to get more workers vaccinated. It’s also working with local authorities on safety measures.

So far, Seattle-based Amazon has not required its employees to be vaccinated. But Disney and Walmart announced vaccine mandates for white-collar workers, and Microsoft, Google and Facebook said they will require proof of vaccination for employees and visitors to their U.S. offices.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated by November, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so amid surging cases of the virus.

—-

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather Team: John Walsh, Justin Fanfarilli, Andre Brooks
Friday Forecast: Sunny and hot finish to the week
Two children holding animals in Dusty Trails petting zoo at the Last Blast of Summer.
Last Blast of Summer at Cody Park
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint
Bus tours of Bailey Yard kicked off the first day of Rail Days.
North Platte Rail Days Bailey Yard bus tours begin