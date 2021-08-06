Advertisement

Community supports Geneva native while she competes in Olympics

Maggie Malone finished 10th in the javelin.
Maggie Malone's friends and family watch her compete in the Olympics from Geneva.
Maggie Malone's friends and family watch her compete in the Olympics from Geneva.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The citizens of Filmore County gained another big reason to be proud of where they live.

In her second time competing in the Olympic Games, Geneva native Maggie Malone competed in the javelin finals in the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Friday, friends and neighbors grabbed their cups of coffee and Casey’s breakfast pizza and put a projector in the garage to watch Maggie give it her all in the javelin finals.

They hung signs and wore shirts with Maggie’s name on it to celebrate their hometown hero. Other members of the community, like Jill’s Sweet Shop owner Jill Schmidt, said they also woke up bright and early to show their support.

“This morning, there wasn’t a car moving at 7 o’clock. Everybody was just home or at businesses watching and cheering her on,” Schmidt said.

Hunter Verhage, the son of Maggie’s former track coach, was also up early to witness her chase gold.

“Knowing that you can accomplish goals that some may think aren’t feasible for someone around here. So, definitely keep your head up high when you know that’s capable of happening,” Verhage said.

Malone finished 10th place in the women’s javelin finals and made her hometown proud. She also improved since her first time competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

