‘Good seats’ on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium

More seats are available for the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium on August 14, 2021.
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After Garth Brooks announced this week that he was reassessing his stadium tour, the country music star announced that more ‘good seats’ will be released Friday morning for his concert at Memorial Stadium next weekend.

In-the round seating will be open to the public for purchase starting Friday at 10 a.m. and there will be an eight ticket limit. No tickets will be offered at the box office, so tickets must be purchased beforehand.

Ticket prices start at $94.95 and you can buy them online here or by calling The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or on the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone.

More: Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Currently the concert at Memorial Stadium is still on the schedule for August 14. However, the University of Nebraska says the situation will “remain fluid leading up to Saturday’s concert and will make and communicate any necessary adjustments.”

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is strongly recommending unvaccinated attendees wear a face covering and simply encouraging vaccinated concert goers to wear one.

Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

