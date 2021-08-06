Gothernburg community leaders announce capital campaign for Impact Center

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - Community leaders in Gothenburg came together Thursday to announce a multi-million dollar capital campaign project.

Plans for a $10.9 million Impact Center was unveiled at the Sun Theater. The multi-use facility will feature an early childhood care center, sporting facility as well as an event center.

Officials believe the project will help address the childcare and housing issue in the community.

“The hospital CEO will tell you the story of having hired a provider and they lived here for two months and they had to move because they simply could not find childcare for their kids,” said Colten Venteischer, Early Childhood Learning Coalition President. “That harms each of our businesses individually and that produces a broader economic impact negatively for us.”

To date, more than $2.8 million in private funds have been pledged to the project. Interlocal partners are working to finalize details on commitments that will total another $2.4 million. Applications are currently being made to foundations that have indicated interest in supporting this project to secure additional funding.

Officials are hopeful with community support the target amount could be raised by March, allowing for groundbreaking to take place in the spring.

