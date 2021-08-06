Advertisement

Gothernburg community leaders announce capital campaign for Impact Center

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - Community leaders in Gothenburg came together Thursday to announce a multi-million dollar capital campaign project.

Plans for a $10.9 million Impact Center was unveiled at the Sun Theater. The multi-use facility will feature an early childhood care center, sporting facility as well as an event center.

Officials believe the project will help address the childcare and housing issue in the community.

“The hospital CEO will tell you the story of having hired a provider and they lived here for two months and they had to move because they simply could not find childcare for their kids,” said Colten Venteischer, Early Childhood Learning Coalition President. “That harms each of our businesses individually and that produces a broader economic impact negatively for us.”

To date, more than $2.8 million in private funds have been pledged to the project. Interlocal partners are working to finalize details on commitments that will total another $2.4 million. Applications are currently being made to foundations that have indicated interest in supporting this project to secure additional funding.

Officials are hopeful with community support the target amount could be raised by March, allowing for groundbreaking to take place in the spring.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a...
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body

Latest News

NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin Passes Away
Gothenburg Impact Center
Gothenburg Impact Center
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities continue search for missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
Temperatures should reach the low 90s to lower 100s on Friday afternoon.
Friday Forecast: Sunny and hot finish to the week