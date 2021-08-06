Advertisement

GPH combine showcase local athletes’ talent

Great Plains Health
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On August 4, the Great Plains Health (GPH) Sports Medicine department hosted their annual combine for local area athletes. Athletes came from as far as Sutherland, McPherson County and Medicine Valley to showcase their athleticism and build relationships with sports medicine trainers before their respective seasons.

“If something comes up and athletes begin having pain, we can try to address those things, so it doesn’t develop into something serious,” said Kyle Stevenson Physical Therapist and GPH member of the Sports Medicine team. “We want to prevent injuries which could keep them out of competition longer. Our relationships are built on trust and communication where they feel comfortable sharing aches and pains and we can address them and plan for the future.”

The combine tested athletes’ strength, agility, and speed in a variety of events. Each athlete received a record of their statistics to give to any potential recruiters or coaches for future opportunities.

