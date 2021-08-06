Grand Island sex trafficker gets new trial because of two word mistake

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man convicted of sex trafficking in June is getting a new trial because of a judge’s mistake.

A Hall County jury convicted Hassan Aden, 34, on two counts of sex trafficking. He had been scheduled for sentencing later this month.

In court documents, Aden’s attorney asked for a new trial, arguing that during jury instructions, Hall County District Judge Mark Young failed to include the specific phrase “without consent” when describing the crime of human trafficking. The attorney argued that those two words are a “key and crucial element of the crime of human trafficking” according to state law. The attorney argued that because of that error, Aden’s conviction “is not supported by the evidence and is contrary to the law.”

Judge Young ruled that Aden should get a new trial. A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 12 and a jury trial is scheduled Nov 1.

Aden was arrested in May 2020, accused of drugging and beating women he sold for sex. He was convicted in June on two counts of felony Labor/Sex trafficking.

Aden and 31-year-old Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island, were arrested after an investigation into a sex trafficking scheme in which multiple women were brought into a house near downtown Grand Island and sold to local men for sex. Court records indicate that Aden and Gurre drugged and beat the women if they refused sex with their customers. The records indicate that in at least one case, a woman said Gurre threatened her children if she didn’t cooperate.

Gurre was also convicted of felony sex trafficking and was sentenced to 35-40 years in March.

Court records indicate the crimes occurred between December 2018 and September 2019.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.