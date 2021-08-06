Haneborg shoots her shot at Colorado Springs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former North Platte tri-athlete Gracie Haneborg is taking her talents to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs where she will compete in two sports for the Mountain Lions. Haneborg will be taking the field, and the court next year as she will be playing soccer and basketball for Colorado Springs. The ability to not have to choose between the sports she loves was a big factor in making her decision on where to play in college.

“I felt like I needed to decide and when Colorado Springs said they wanted me to do both I really took that offer and was like, yeah you guys are the ones cause they actually looked at both of my sports they didn’t tell me like a lot of coaches told me you have to decide my Junior and Senior year,” says Haneborg.

Haneborg grew up playing soccer, basketball and volleyball, but as she transitions into college sports she decided to just pursue soccer and basketball. Those were the sports she loves the most and the two she wanted to continue to develop her craft. She says that these two sports build off of one another, allowing her skills in both sports to improve at the same time.

“Over the years I’ve really enjoyed doing soccer and basketball and soccer to me are similar cause I do the same mindset I look for the passes before it goes or when I make that crazy shot or make that crazy assist it just feels good the same feeling I have during a basketball game if I have a good assist,or if we win a big game, or even if we lose. To me losses are more important than winning games because you learn a lot more from losses than winning,” explains Haneborg.

North Platte has been a good beginning for Haneborg. The stage that North Platte High School set allowed her to grow as a player. She got to experience a lot of highs, like her Senior year taking all three of her teams to the state playoffs. She also experienced the lowest of lows when her Junior year soccer season was taken from her and the rest of her teammates because of Covid-19. However, North Platte will not be the end for Haneborg, she is hoping that in her college career she will meet her full potential and fully become the player she knows she can be.

“I’m ready to see who I become in the next couple years and I feel like I have a lot more potential than what I have right now,”Haneborg says.

Haneborg has taken the summer to prepare herself for the big jump, that is is the transition from high school sports to college sports. She says she has been working on trying to become faster just like the pace of play in college.

“The game is a lot quicker and faster and more competitive. High School and college is just two different styles of play. I’m really excited cause I think I’m ready for the big step I think I’m ready to go on to the next level,” Haneborg explains.

She will be the new kid on the block when she arrives at Colorado Springs and will have many upperclassmen to look up to. Haneborg is excited from the opportunity to be surrounded by great competition and to be able to learn from the returning players.

“I have to come back and fight for my spot... I’m just gonna work harder which I’m really excited for because I just wanna get better and looking up to the Seniors that are coming back and then winning games in big games I can like learn from them,” says Haneborg.

