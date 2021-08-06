Last Blast of Summer at Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On August 6, the sound of laughter filled Cody Park as many kids ran from activity to activity during the Last Blast of Summer event. The late afternoon event included hot dogs, riding rides and a horse-drawn carriage, inflatable slides and bounce castles.

Dusty Trails brought out their petting zoo for children to play with chickens, roosters, goats, llamas, ducks and a pony. A local Boy Scout troop created an activity using physics where kids shot a plastic bottle into the sky. Also in attendance, first responders met children and their parents while showing off their equipment and response vehicles.

There are more activities for children on August 7. Kidz Fest is at 1 p.m. followed by a concert by the String Beans at 3 p.m. at the Golden Spike Tower. Wild Bill’s fun center has activities planned including free bowling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Platte Rail Days has events planned throughout the day starting with the Bailey Yard tours, Big Boy 4014, model train show, pulled pork/corn feed and the Taste of Nebraska.

