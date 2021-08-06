Advertisement

Last round of bonus Nebraska SNAP benefits coming next week

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday will be the final round of pandemic-related supplemental SNAP benefits issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Households that are already receiving the maximum monthly benefits for July will get an additional $95.

The amounts distributed are based on household size:

  • One-person households will get $234.
  • Two-person households will get $430.
  • Three-person households will get $616.
  • Four-person households will get $782.
  • Five-person households will get $929.
  • Six-person households will get $1,114.
  • Seven-person households will get $1,232.
  • Eight-person households will get $1,408.

States are able to apply for increases in allotments through the USDA’s Food and Nutritional Service until the end of September, according to the DHHS release.

