Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin passes away
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill