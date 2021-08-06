Advertisement

Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin Passes Away

Press Release
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin
NSP Trooper Nicholas Goodwin(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin #73. Trooper Goodwin, 37, passed away today in Scottsbluff. He was a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol and served in the Carrier Enforcement Division, stationed in Scottsbluff.

“Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Trooper Goodwin was a dedicated public servant and a close friend to many of our teammates. Notably, Nick was a rock for our agency, as well as the family of Trooper Jerry Smith, upon Trooper Smith’s passing in 2019. Nick’s family, as well as Jerry’s family, are in our hearts at this sad time.”

Trooper Goodwin was found early this afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. NSP has requested that the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation into the incident.

NSP asks for privacy for Trooper Goodwin’s family and for the NSP family as we grieve his loss. Memorial services are pending.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indian Meadows destruction
Indian Meadows Golf Course facing thousands of dollars in damage
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a...
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body

Latest News

Community leaders in Gothenburg came together Thursday to announce capital campaign project for...
Gothernburg community leaders announce capital campaign for Impact Center
Gothenburg Impact Center
Gothenburg Impact Center
Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities continue search for missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
Temperatures should reach the low 90s to lower 100s on Friday afternoon.
Friday Forecast: Sunny and hot finish to the week