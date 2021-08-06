Nebraska State Trooper Nicholas Goodwin Passes Away

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol family is mourning the sudden loss of Trooper Nicholas Goodwin #73. Trooper Goodwin, 37, passed away today in Scottsbluff. He was a 14-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol and served in the Carrier Enforcement Division, stationed in Scottsbluff.

“Our entire Nebraska State Patrol family is grieving today,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Trooper Goodwin was a dedicated public servant and a close friend to many of our teammates. Notably, Nick was a rock for our agency, as well as the family of Trooper Jerry Smith, upon Trooper Smith’s passing in 2019. Nick’s family, as well as Jerry’s family, are in our hearts at this sad time.”

Trooper Goodwin was found early this afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. NSP has requested that the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office conduct an investigation into the incident.

NSP asks for privacy for Trooper Goodwin’s family and for the NSP family as we grieve his loss. Memorial services are pending.

