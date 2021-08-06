North Platte Rail Days Bailey Yard bus tours begin

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Rail Days is running full speed after it went virtual last year.

The three day event kicked off Friday morning at the Golden Spike Tower with bus tours of Bailey Yard. Tourists traveled as far as California, Pennsylvania, and beyond to get a rare glimpse of the world’s largest rail yard.

“We travel by motor home across the United States and it fascinates me as I head west towards Arizona and California; the number of trains that are running between just one right after the other,” said retired Union Pacific Railroad employee Ken Zweigel, of Grove, Oklahoma.

The tours continue Saturday. The tours depart from The Golden Spike Tower at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. VIP members will load buses first. Stand by will fill based on capacity allowed.

Click on the link to view a schedule of events: https://visitnorthplatte.com/directory-posts/north-platte-rail-days/.

