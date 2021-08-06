Advertisement

University of Nebraska not requiring COVID-19 vaccine

A view of UNL's City Campus and a portion of Memorial Stadium from the Q Place Parking Garage.
A view of UNL's City Campus and a portion of Memorial Stadium from the Q Place Parking Garage.
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska released its latest COVID-19 protocols ahead of the 2021 Fall semester, which does not include a vaccine requirement.

According to a release, the new guidance was put together due to rising COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The full list of protocols is below:

· All vaccinated faculty, staff and students, as well as visitors to campus, are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks. (Masks are required indoors for all individuals at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.)

· COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for all members of the university community. Vaccination is not required.

· Faculty, staff and students are not required to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status. Those who choose not to disclose their status should expect to take additional safety measures.

· COVID-19 testing will be available and utilized on the campuses based on local health conditions.

“Our priority is the health and safety of every member of the University of Nebraska community. We all want this pandemic to be behind us, but right now we need to pull together and continue to take reasonable measures to keep each other safe,” said NU System President Ted Carter. “Most importantly, the chancellors and I urge every Nebraskan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccines are safe, effective and the surest way back to the activities we all love.”

