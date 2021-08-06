“Welcome Back” to Brady Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brady Days is back with a bang this weekend after a one year hiatus, taking this year’s motto of “Welcome Back” to heart.

The event runs all weekend and features all sorts of events. Friday has many child-friendly events such as a magic show, ice cream social and a parade. Saturday has many athletic events including a 5K and a basketball tournament.

2021 is also an alumni year as Brady graduates from decades past converge to catch up and relive the glory days.

The town is very excited to come together and enjoy themselves for the first time in a while.

“‘Welcome Back’ is two things. One, we didn’t have Brady Days last year because of COVID and so it’s like saying ‘hey, let’s all get back together and let’s see each other again.’ Then it’s also an alumni year. We have an alumni year every couple of years. We have a big dinner and it brings a lot of people back that have moved away and they can come back and see their friends again.”

brady days sched (brady clerks office)

