Wildfire breaks out in Nebraska Panhandle

A large wildfire in Banner County.(Potter Volunteer Fire Department)
By Nebraska Emergency Management Agency
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - Multiple state agencies and local resources are working to control a large wildfire that broke out around 7 p.m. Thursday. The fire has burned an estimated 2,500 acres in Banner County, southeast of Harrisburg.

Banner County submitted an emergency declaration to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Friday morning. NEMA requested a State Declaration to the Governor which has been approved. A Nebraska State Emergency Response Team, and a type 3 Incident Management Team will support response activities.

Incident Commanders have requested the deployment of a large airtanker out of Colorado to assist with suppression efforts. The request was made through Great Plains Dispatch Center in Rapid City, SD, under the compact the State has with other regional partners to help with wildfire suppression.

Two Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters are en route to Banner County to provide air support. The helicopters are equipped with 780-gallon water buckets. In addition, the Nebraska single engine air tanker (SEAT) and two SEATs from South Dakota are working the fire also.

Region 22 Emergency Management Agency Director, Tim Newman, reports various fire departments and agencies are working together to fight the fire, providing ground support and resources. No injuries have been reported and no houses are believed to be in danger at this time.

The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team (WIRAT) has been requested to provide expert knowledge and assistance to local first responders. Two Strike teams from the North and Southwest regions have been called in to provide support. A third Strike team from Northeast Colorado has been put on standby.

Fire weather is expected to remain elevated as dry conditions continue into the weekend.

