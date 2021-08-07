Annual Old Fashioned Corn Feed held Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rail Days are underway in North Platte with many activities lined up for the community. The Old Fashioned Corn Feed was held outside of the Lincoln County Historical Museum Saturday to enjoy fellowship, music, and food, and to raise money for the museum.

“These funds go directly to operational expenses to the museum. We’re a non-profit and so we operate on the donations and admissions of everyday folks.”

The festival included all you can eat sweet corn, watermelon, pig ears, pulled pork, and more. The festival also had a live band to entertain the spectators.

“It’s great. This is our sixth year of doing this and it’s great of being apart of Rail Days.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.