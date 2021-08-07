Annual Old Fashioned Corn Feed held Saturday
Lincoln County Historical Museum
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rail Days are underway in North Platte with many activities lined up for the community. The Old Fashioned Corn Feed was held outside of the Lincoln County Historical Museum Saturday to enjoy fellowship, music, and food, and to raise money for the museum.
The festival included all you can eat sweet corn, watermelon, pig ears, pulled pork, and more. The festival also had a live band to entertain the spectators.
