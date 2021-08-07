Advertisement

Celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week

A shot of a local farmers' market vendor's sign.
(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The week of August 1 is recognized as National Farmers’ Market Week. Farmer’s markets support small farmers and ranchers while playing a pivotal role in the food system in rural communities. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has observed National Farmer’s Market Week since 1999.

“By supporting farmers directly, we provide a higher return compared to farmers selling to a grocery store,” said Christina Conell Deputy Director of the Marketing Service Division of Agricultural Marketing Service at USDA. “It is a really exciting thing we are supporting farmers, communities and local economies.”

During National Farmers’ Market week, the USDA encourages people to shop at their local markets and/or challenge themselves to buy something new.

“What is unique about farmers’ markets is that, when you are buying products, you know the person who grew the items,” said Connell. “By buying at farmer’s markets, you are investing in local communities, and that is a great thing to celebrate.”

A 2019 survey outlined the additional benefits farmers receive from participating in local farmer markets. The data says that participants increased their production by 70%, their number of workers by 30%, and roughly 80% of farmers were able to diversify their products.

