Media Day for Bulldogs Football

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs are gearing up for the official start of their season on Monday. Linebacker Vincent Genatone, Quarterback Caleb Tonkinson and Head Coach Todd Rice shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.

Genatone spoke on how he has high expectations of his team going into this season. Having had a great season last year he hopes that they can continue to build on that and have an even greater season this year.

“Our expectations are just to do better than we did last year. Keep working hard and take it farther cause we we’ve set a high goal for ourselves last year with that first playoff win so we need to take it father than that,” says Genatone.

Tonkinson expressed that the team is working really hard to prepare themselves for the upcoming season starting with week one. Right off the bat the team is starting off with a test facing Aurora in week one. Tonkinson says the team will be ready for the challenge.

“With week one coming we have Aurora coming they’re obviously ranked number one in class B so I think just trying to stay focused and just keep our focus within the team and just making sure we get everything fundamentally done and be ready for week one,” explained Tonkinson.

Coach Rice says they will be taking the momentum from last season into this season. He hopes that his team gained confidence from all the lessons they learned from last season.

“I hope our guys have gained some confidence. And the biggest thing because the year before we’d gone three and six we had a couple of real heart breakers where we were not able to finish those games. And so I think our guys you know learned what it takes playing every down, fight for four quarters to finish and so I hope we just come in with that mentality. We got a lot of veteran players that understand that and ya know hopefully we just come out and compete every night,” Rice says.

The team begins practice on Monday and is looking forward to what they hope will be a very successful season.

