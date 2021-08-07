Only a brief break from the heat....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- The weekend will begin markedly cooler than Friday, but the heat will quickly return by Sunday. A cool front will drift through the Sandhills early Saturday , holding afternoon high temperatures in the 80s from the Panhandle through the Northern Sandhills, while the lower 90s reside from Interstate 80 southward.

Not as hot with 80s and low 90s. (KNOP)

Upper level energy will accompany the front improving the chances for storms on Saturday. Better moisture and instability favors central and north central parts of the state for the potential of stronger or severe storms. Isolated storms during the late afternoon may initially support a threat of hail with storms toward evening merging to produce damaging winds.

Cold front and upper level low could bring strong storm late afternoon evening. (KNOP)

Damaging winds and hail the primary threats. An isolated tornado possible.. (KNOP)

Behind the front...the summertime heat will build back in for Sunday and Monday pushing temperatures again into the upper 90s and low 100s. Humidity values are projected to be low so fire threats may become a concern. Next week another front will moderate temperatures back into the 80s and lower 90s with an outside chance for thunderstorms Tuesday.

The heat returns. (KNOP)

