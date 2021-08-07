Scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening,dry and hot week ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Scattered thunderstorms will be in store off and on for the rest of Saturday with a small chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the easternmost parts of the areas under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Severe Weather chances for the rest of Saturday (Andre Brooks)

After the severe weather Saturday evening, the weather conditions will improve and a new high pressure system will start building into the region. This will be responsible for a rebound of warmer temperatures into next week.

High pressure building into the region (Andre Brooks)

7 day North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

The rest of the weekend, it will be hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s. No rainfall is anticipated. This goes for the rest of the workweek coming up with sunny skies and hot conditions. Stay hydrated and cool during the next week.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.