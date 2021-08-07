String Beans in concert at Golden Spike Tower, other activities too

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was all about the kids at the Golden Spike Tower Saturday afternoon for Rail Days. Today it was the Kidz Fest with face painting, playing on bouncy houses, hula hoop, chalk drawing and picking some popcorn for a snack. Also, on the way out, kids were able to pick up books.

“Very excited for the event today. This has been a long time planning,” Children’s Museum President Amy Blake said.

Like so many events, the pandemic got in the way last year.

“Covid had put this on hold last year, so we’re very excited to do this year. We’re excited to bring something fun to the community for our children to do,” Blake said.

The exciting end to Kidz Days was a concert by the String Beans.

