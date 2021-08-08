Cookoff to help out local homeless shelter in town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As Rail Days comes to an end, it ends with a bang with the First Annual Canteen Cookoff in downtown North Platte. This is the Canteen District off of North Dewey and Fourth and Sixth St.

This is where people were able to sign up in teams and to compete for who has the best barbecue in town. People are able to come and try out all the pork, chicken, beef, sides and snacks that they want.

Contestant Melanie Standiford food (Andre Brooks)

Local businesses are very excited for people to come out and enjoy the food and fun.

“Oh man, we’re waiting for everyone to show up. It’s going to be great,” Good Life on the Bricks Owner Zach Hibner said.

This competition is all about community. The submission per team is 20 dollars and visitors are able to donate money for a worthy cause. All money is going to The Connection Homeless Shelter here in town.

Cutting up some brisket (Andre Brooks)

“I think it’s a great time to meet people and to see some people in the community. Raising community awareness,” Volunteer Ben Salyer said.

The winner of the Canteen Cookoff will be determined later as the competition is still ongoing.

