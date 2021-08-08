Rail Days honoring veteran railroad personnel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On the last days of Rail Days, the committee decided to host their First Annual Ice Cream Social at the D&N Center in North Platte Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The festivities included all you can eat ice cream and toppings for all that have come out. The event was opened to the entire community.

Baylie Rey enjoying a cup of ice cream (Andre Brooks)

The purpose of this event was to showcase the appreciation that we have for all the volunteers, retired railroad personnel, and other people that are in the railroad industry.

Volunteers sign at the event (Andre Brooks)

“My granddaughter brought me out for ice cream. I thought it was pretty cool,” Union Pacific Railroad Veteran Steven Rey said. " I just think it’s great that North Platte recognizes how important the railroads here been.”

The participants were able donate during the event and all donations go out to the Rail Days of North Platte.

