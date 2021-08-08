Advertisement

Very slight chance of rain Monday, hot and clear conditions for the remainder of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOOTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - After a beautiful Sunday here in North Platte and Scottsbluff region, the evening will remain that way. Temperatures overnight Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures Sunday Night across the region
Temperatures Sunday Night across the region(Andre Brooks)

For Monday, the area will remain hot and humid with a slight chance of rain. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern parts of the region under a marrginal risk. That means damaging wind gusts and isolated hail. Any storms will be very isolated in nature. Some areas of haze are possible for the Scottsbluff region on Monday. Highs will be in the low 90s to some areas reaching the triple digits.

A marginal chance of severe weather for eastern parts of the region
A marginal chance of severe weather for eastern parts of the region(Andre Brooks)

The rest of the week will remain hot and sunny with highs in the 90s with little to no rain in site.

7 day outlook North Platte
7 day outlook North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day for Scottsbluff
7 day for Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

