VIDEO: U.S. women defeat Brazil for first Olympic volleyball gold in Tokyo

United states players celebrate winning the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match...
United states players celebrate winning the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets Saturday night.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes, and Kelsey Robinson were all a huge part of the U.S.A gold medal run making Nebraska the most represented university on the roster.

Larson finished with 12 points, nine kills and five digs, while Wong-Orantes from the libero spot had seven digs and five sets.

Larson also one the match on match point with a spike that couldn’t be returned by Brazil.

The U.S. won 11 consecutive sets to end the tournament on the way to gold.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

