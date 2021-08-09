4H horse show at the Logan County Fair

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - The Logan County Fair has a slew of events for 4H members this week and it all started Monday morning with the horse show.

Contestants arrived starting at 8 a.m. and showcased their animals in divisions ranging from age to breed and were judged based on the figure of the horse. This includes the shape and muscle structure.

Contestants are very proud of their hard work and were excited to show of their horses.

“I like showing horses because it’s just pretty much a fun day where you can ride and see how good you are at riding. So then it’s more bonding with them. [My horse has] come a long way from when we first got him. We first got him and I could hardly get him to lope but now it’s pretty fun with him.”

