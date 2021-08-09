Advertisement

Congressman Adrian Smith holds forum in North Platte

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska 3rd District Representative Adrian Smith is touring his district and meeting with constituents now that Congress is in recess.

North Platte’s Area Chamber and Development Corporation organized Monday’s forum.

Congressman Smith talked about key issues impacting the nation and Nebraskans, particularly how President Biden’s tax proposals is impacting the agricultural industry, as well as the immigration crisis at the border, and whether critical race theory will be taught in schools.

However, Smith said aside from the infrastructure bill, one of the biggest concerns is the need for more workers.

“The supply chain disruption where car dealers can’t get the inventory that they want, that’s a lost opportunity and that’s ultimately lost revenue to the government that got worse because of COVID,” Congressman Smith said. “I would hope that we can agree getting folks back into the workforce needs to be a higher priority.”

Congressman Smith will host an ag summit on Wednesday in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center South from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration for in person attendance is encouraged. Contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 to pre-register.

If you cannot attend the summit in person, you are welcome to attend virtually. Click on the link to register: https://bit.ly/3xkAnOc

