Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hassan Aden will be tried again for sex trafficking after a dispute about jury instructions...
Grand Island sex trafficker gets new trial because of two word mistake
Cutting up some brisket
Cookoff to help out local homeless shelter in town
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Traveling across the mid-west, Big Boy #4014 makes North Platte home for the weekend
A large wildfire in Banner County.
Wildfire breaks out in Nebraska Panhandle
United states players celebrate winning the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match...
VIDEO: U.S. women defeat Brazil for first Olympic volleyball gold in Tokyo

Latest News

Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
4H horse show at the Logan County Fair
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather Team: John Walsh, Justin Fanfarilli, Andre Brooks
Very slight chance of storms Monday, hot and sunny conditions continue
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure senators brush off criticism from left, right