Advertisement

State climatologist talks about climate change impact on Nebraska

The Hackberry fire in the Nebraska Panhandle has burned nearly 6,000 acres.
The Hackberry fire in the Nebraska Panhandle has burned nearly 6,000 acres.(Boelus Fire & Rescue)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The United Nations sounded the alarm on climate change Thursday, following a new report they called “a code red for humanity.”

CO2 levels are higher than they’ve ever been and temperatures have risen faster in the last 50 years than they have at any other time.

Climate change is now “unequivocally caused” by humans.

READ: The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report

The state is tracking climate change right along with the changes seen across the globe.

For example, the Hackberry fire rages on, uncontained in the Nebraska Panhandle. The fire was caused by a lightning strike but amplified by extreme drought.

“Natural variability is always going to be here and influence our climate,” Dr. Martha Shulski, Nebraska State Climatologist said. “Climate change is the steroid. The amplifier that makes these weather variabilities and these weather extremes worse.”

The extreme shifts of climate change are reflected in Nebraska. 2019 was the third wettest year on record while 2020 and 2021 saw extreme drought.

“Going back and forth from one extreme to another is a signature of climate change,” Shulski said. “It’s similar to what other countries around the globe are experiencing.”

While the state does have a drought action plan, it doesn’t have a climate action plan. Shulski said it’s better to create one now than wait it out.

So what happens if things continue on the course we’re on?

“We’re looking at end of the century, our climate being kind of unrecognizable compared to what it is now. Summers being much warmer, frequent drought events, heavy rain and flooding events mixed in with those,” Shulski said.

And with changing weather, comes a changing agricultural landscape.

“I don’t know the current paradigm is sustainable into the future; that’s a tough thing to think about.”

Shulski said that while humans may be the cause of this change, they are also the solution. She said the first step in the right direction is talking about climate change, recognizing the human impact and finding a way to reduce our state’s carbon footprint.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
Hassan Aden will be tried again for sex trafficking after a dispute about jury instructions...
Grand Island sex trafficker gets new trial because of two word mistake
Cutting up some brisket
Cookoff to help out local homeless shelter in town
A large wildfire in Banner County.
Wildfire breaks out in Nebraska Panhandle
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Traveling across the mid-west, Big Boy #4014 makes North Platte home for the weekend

Latest News

NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather Team: John Walsh, Justin Fanfarilli, Andre Brooks
Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine and a bit cooler into Tuesday
NSP debuts drone program to help crash investigations
A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
4H horse show at the Logan County Fair