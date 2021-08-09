Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine and a bit cooler into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The forecast as we head into Monday evening will include a small chance for some isolated severe storms as a weak cool front sweeps through the state. A couple storms could produce some large hail, damaging winds, and some locally heavy rain along the front. Behind the front we should see slightly cooler weather for the day on Tuesday, though it will still remain rather hot.

The SPC has outlined parts of central and western Nebraska with a marginal risk for severe weather into Monday evening as the weak cool front moves in from the west. Ahead of the front, a very unstable air mass will be in place with very hot, humid conditions across central Nebraska, so it won’t take much for storms to develop. Over coming the CAP - the layer of warm air aloft - may be more troublesome and could limit the spatial and severe potential of storms into Monday evening.

Some isolated severe storms are possible into Monday evening as a weak cool front moves through the area. (KNOP)

While the chance for storms is in the forecast, any storms that do develop should remain fairly isolated so not everyone will see thunderstorms into Monday evening. The chance for North Platte should check in at around 30% through Monday evening and Monday night. Skies will remain partly cloudy as we head through the overnight hours but should become sunny to mostly sunny as we head into the day on Tuesday as the front shifts to the east out of the area. Hazy sunshine is expected again as wildfire smoke will lead to a rather opaque sky for most of us. While it should be mainly dry on Tuesday there is a chance for an isolated storm or two in the southeastern parts of the coverage area as the front stalls out across southeastern and south central Nebraska.

An isolated storm or two are possible Monday evening and Monday night with mostly sunny skies forecast for Tuesday. (KNOP)

Behind the front, temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday but it still will be quite hot across the area. Look for morning lows to range from the mid 50s to mid 60s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s across western Nebraska.

Morning low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s to mid 60s across western Nebraska. (KNOP)

Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for Tuesday, though temperatures will still range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. (KNOP)

The extended forecast will keep the heat around for the day on Wednesday and Thursday with a stronger cold front dropping through the state Thursday and into Friday which will cool temperatures back into the 80s for Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Rain chances are scattered over the next 7 days with some isolated storms possible into Monday evening. Our next opportunity for some moisture likely doesn’t arrive until Thursday night and into the day on Friday as that cold front sweeps through the state. Some off and on rain chances are expected this weekend as well as northwest flow aloft sets up over the area, bringing some weak disturbances through the area.

Hot weather will hang around for the next few days with cooler weather expected by late this week and into the weekend. (KNOP)

