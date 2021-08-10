Canteen District beautification reaches final stage with tree planting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The beautification of the Canteen District has reached its final stage.

City employees and members of the downtown association started planting trees Tuesday morning along the main corridor of the district.

The overhaul to beautify and renovate the district is a process that started four years ago. A second archway is planned along the “S” curve before the association goes back to the drawing board.

“Our future goal is to take everything that we’ve done down this main corridor and take it east, west, north and south, so this isn’t the end of this, you’ll be seeing a lot more in the future,” said downtown association board member Shae Caldwell.

Traffic on Dewey street between 4th and 5th street was closed to traffic. It’s possible that could be the case for Wednesday. Crews say the dirt is too compact which is taking them longer to plant the trees.

