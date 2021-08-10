Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
A parent wearing a mask in the August 9 school board meeting.
Parents voice concerns about mask mandate in schools
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Cutting up some brisket
Cookoff to help out local homeless shelter in town

Latest News

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal...
Prince Andrew likely to try to avoid testimony at all costs
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
In the Education Department’s announcement of this latest extension, Secretary of Education...
Get ready: Student loan payments come back for real Feb. 1
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together