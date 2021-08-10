Advertisement

Huskers announce volleyball TV schedule

Nebraska releases television schedule for volleyball team
(KOLNKGIN)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska volleyball team will play on national TV 15 times this season, including 14 matches on Big Ten Network and another on ESPNU.

Eight of Nebraska’s 18 home matches will be televised on BTN and streamed through its digital extension on the FOX Sports app, and the Oct. 13 Indiana match will be seen on ESPNU and the ESPN app.

Six road matches -- at Northwestern, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin -- also will be carried on BTN.

Nebraska opens the 2021 campaign with the Husker Invitational, Aug. 27-28, at the Devaney Center. The Huskers face Tulsa at 11 a.m. and Colgate at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by Kansas State in their first televised match at 4 p.m. on Saturday

2021 NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL ON NATIONAL TV

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Saturday, Aug. 28 Kansas State 4 p.m. BTN

Friday, Sept. 3 Georgia 6 p.m. BTN

Saturday, Sept. 18 Louisville 7 p.m. BTN

Wednesday. Sept. 22 at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN

Friday, Oct. 1 Michigan 6 p.m. BTN

Sunday, Oct. 3 Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN

Friday, Oct. 8 at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana 8 p.m. ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 23 Purdue TBD BTN

Wednesday, Oct. 27 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Saturday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Thursday, Nov. 4 at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN

Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ohio State TBD BTN or Big Ten Network+

Friday, Nov. 19 Penn State 8 p.m. BTN

Friday, Nov. 26 at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN

