Huskers announce volleyball TV schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska volleyball team will play on national TV 15 times this season, including 14 matches on Big Ten Network and another on ESPNU.
Eight of Nebraska’s 18 home matches will be televised on BTN and streamed through its digital extension on the FOX Sports app, and the Oct. 13 Indiana match will be seen on ESPNU and the ESPN app.
Six road matches -- at Northwestern, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin -- also will be carried on BTN.
Nebraska opens the 2021 campaign with the Husker Invitational, Aug. 27-28, at the Devaney Center. The Huskers face Tulsa at 11 a.m. and Colgate at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by Kansas State in their first televised match at 4 p.m. on Saturday
2021 NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL ON NATIONAL TV
Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Saturday, Aug. 28 Kansas State 4 p.m. BTN
Friday, Sept. 3 Georgia 6 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Sept. 18 Louisville 7 p.m. BTN
Wednesday. Sept. 22 at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Friday, Oct. 1 Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
Sunday, Oct. 3 Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
Friday, Oct. 8 at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana 8 p.m. ESPNU
Saturday, Oct. 23 Purdue TBD BTN
Wednesday, Oct. 27 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
Thursday, Nov. 4 at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ohio State TBD BTN or Big Ten Network+
Friday, Nov. 19 Penn State 8 p.m. BTN
Friday, Nov. 26 at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN
