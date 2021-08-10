Advertisement

NPPS back to school bash

North Platte Public Schools hosted a back to school event at the North Platte High School’s...
North Platte Public Schools hosted a back to school event at the North Platte High School's Bauer Field Tuesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the start of the new school year one week away, North Platte Public Schools teachers are being celebrated in a big way.

The district hosted a back to school event at the North Platte High School’s Bauer Field Tuesday.

Agencies that work closely with the district were also on hand providing resources to teachers with their booths. But perhaps, the highlight was the concert featuring Rascal Martinez.

About 500 teachers attended the event.

“I think it was just exciting to see everybody,” said Paul Knopick, Mid-Plains Community College Director of Early Entry and Program Development. “It was probably a normal summer for most so seeing familiar faces and talking with everybody again and making sure everything goes smoothly.”

“It was great that we got to be in school last year and just be able to go back this year, there is a lot of excitement about just being back in the classroom and having that normal routine of getting up and getting moving,” said Jennifer Nielsen, Adams Middle School Art Teacher.

Teachers will be finalizing their plans and classrooms for the rest of the week. The district hired 41 new teachers.

