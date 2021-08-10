Wednesday Forecast: More sunshine, hot weather into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - More hot and hazy weather is on tap as we head into the day on Wednesday as the weather should remain fairly quiet over the next day or two. It won’t be until Thursday evening that we see our next chance for some showers and storms with cooler weather expected by Friday and into the weekend.

Look for mainly clear skies through Tuesday evening with skies remaining mainly clear through the overnight hours as well. For Wednesday, there will be a weak front that passes through the area, but it should be a dry front that more than anything else will shift our winds to the north and northeast at around 10 to 15 MPH. Skies should be mainly sunny with more hazy conditions.

Mainly sunny, dry, and hot weather is on tap for Wednesday across western Nebraska. (KNOP)

As far as temperatures are concerned, it should be a fairly comfortable morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s across western Nebraska. By the afternoon though, we should see temperatures return to the mid 90s for many areas across the state.

Look for overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s. (KNOP)

Temperatures remain quite hot on Wednesday with highs well into the 90s. (KNOP)

The extended forecast keeps the hot weather around for one more day into Thursday before a stronger cold front brings in some cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Rain chances, as mentioned above, will return into Thursday evening with some scattered rain chances continuing off and on through the upcoming weekend.

Hot weather remains in place through Thursday with slightly cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. (KNOP)

