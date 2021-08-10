Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: More sunshine, hot weather into Wednesday

By John Walsh
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - More hot and hazy weather is on tap as we head into the day on Wednesday as the weather should remain fairly quiet over the next day or two. It won’t be until Thursday evening that we see our next chance for some showers and storms with cooler weather expected by Friday and into the weekend.

Look for mainly clear skies through Tuesday evening with skies remaining mainly clear through the overnight hours as well. For Wednesday, there will be a weak front that passes through the area, but it should be a dry front that more than anything else will shift our winds to the north and northeast at around 10 to 15 MPH. Skies should be mainly sunny with more hazy conditions.

Mainly sunny, dry, and hot weather is on tap for Wednesday across western Nebraska.
Mainly sunny, dry, and hot weather is on tap for Wednesday across western Nebraska.(KNOP)

As far as temperatures are concerned, it should be a fairly comfortable morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s across western Nebraska. By the afternoon though, we should see temperatures return to the mid 90s for many areas across the state.

Look for overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Look for overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.(KNOP)
Temperatures remain quite hot on Wednesday with highs well into the 90s.
Temperatures remain quite hot on Wednesday with highs well into the 90s.(KNOP)

The extended forecast keeps the hot weather around for one more day into Thursday before a stronger cold front brings in some cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Rain chances, as mentioned above, will return into Thursday evening with some scattered rain chances continuing off and on through the upcoming weekend.

Hot weather remains in place through Thursday with slightly cooler weather for Friday and the...
Hot weather remains in place through Thursday with slightly cooler weather for Friday and the weekend.(KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
A parent wearing a mask in the August 9 school board meeting.
Parents voice concerns about mask mandate in schools
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Cutting up some brisket
Cookoff to help out local homeless shelter in town

Latest News

NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather Team: John Walsh, Justin Fanfarilli, Andre Brooks
Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine and a bit cooler
Scattered storms possible through Tuesday evening with more hot weather into Tuesday.
John's Monday Evening Forecast
NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather Team: John Walsh, Justin Fanfarilli, Andre Brooks
Very slight chance of storms Monday, hot and sunny conditions continue
Severe Weather chances for the rest of Saturday
Scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening,dry and hot week ahead