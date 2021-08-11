Advertisement

4H members get lesson on firearm safety

Logan County Fair
gun safety
gun safety(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4H members met at the Logan County Fair in Stapleton Wednesday morning for a reminder on firearm safety.

The students learned at the hands of instructors the importance of going slow, being mindful of your surroundings and breathing exercises.

The target practice involved BB guns being shot five times by each 4H member in positions they would use during real firearm situations. These positions include standing, kneeling, sitting and prone.

Members had a lot of fun and value the reminder of safety first.

“I think the thing that I learned the most is probably how to breathe while I was trying to shoot and focus and the positions because I didn’t know the positions at first.”

Jace Williams, Age 10, North Platte

“It’s great coming out here and it’s fun to shoot with these guys and all that. I think I learned to just take your time. You don’t have to be rushed. Just take your time and do it.”

Kolton Palm, Age 10, North Platte

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska senators split on infrastructure vote
A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff
A parent wearing a mask in the August 9 school board meeting.
Parents voice concerns about mask mandate in schools
Huskers announce volleyball TV schedule

Latest News

Downtown beautification final stage
NPPS Back to School Event
Pattern Changing into Friday
A brief cooldown Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff