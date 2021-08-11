4H members get lesson on firearm safety

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4H members met at the Logan County Fair in Stapleton Wednesday morning for a reminder on firearm safety.

The students learned at the hands of instructors the importance of going slow, being mindful of your surroundings and breathing exercises.

The target practice involved BB guns being shot five times by each 4H member in positions they would use during real firearm situations. These positions include standing, kneeling, sitting and prone.

Members had a lot of fun and value the reminder of safety first.

“I think the thing that I learned the most is probably how to breathe while I was trying to shoot and focus and the positions because I didn’t know the positions at first.”

“It’s great coming out here and it’s fun to shoot with these guys and all that. I think I learned to just take your time. You don’t have to be rushed. Just take your time and do it.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.